Search operation underway for man in Waterford
A search operation has continued for a man in County Waterford this Tuesday morning.
It is taking place near Stradbally Cove.
The Irish Coast Guard, rescue services from Bonmahon and Tramnore, the George Bernard Shaw navy vessel, Helvick Head Lifeboat Station, Ardmore Coast Guard, Rescue 117, local divers, members of the local community and family members among others are all involved in the operation.
