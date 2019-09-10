New pub to open in Waterford city centre next year

Work will commence on the development of the new JD Wetherspoon bar in Waterford this November, it has been revealed.

The arrival of the British pub chain in Waterford has been long-heralded, with the site at 7-9 Arundel Square/17-18 Broad Street purchased back in 2015.

Read more: Planning permission granted for over 300 new Waterford homes

The €2.5 million development, which will create approximately 60 jobs, will open by April/May 2020.

“We are keen to open our pub in Waterford,” Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon tells WaterfordLive.ie.

“We believe that the pub will be an asset to the community and hopefully act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the area.”

The official name of the new JD Wetherspoon has yet to be confirmed, however research has been carried out recommending potential names for the new bar.