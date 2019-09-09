Planning permission granted for over 300 new Waterford homes

Planning permission has been granted for a significant housing development in Waterford.

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission to Jackie Greene Construction to build 199 houses, 144 apartments and a crèche in Knockboy.

The two to five bed homes and one to three bed apartments will be adjacent to the church in Knockboy, off the Dunmore Road.

The board said the proposed development was compliant with the Waterford City Development Plan 2013-2019. However, it reduced the number of units contained in the original proposal by eight houses and 10 apartments.

Twenty-one third party submissions were received on the development, which included claims that the development is premature due to lack of amenities and lack of physical infrastructure in the area including roads, sewers, drainage, schools and lack of recreational public areas.

“In deciding not to accept the inspector's recommendation to refuse permission, the board considered that the proposed development would provide a satisfactory arrangement and quantum of open space to serve all elements of the proposed development. It also considered that, given the site topography and the proposed pedestrian and vehicular connectivity to adjoining lands, the proposed development would be compliant with, and would not give rise to a conflict with the Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets and that the internal road network would be acceptable. It was also of the view that the interface of the south-eastern section of the development with the adjoining undeveloped zoned open space lands would be satisfactory,” the board stated.

It is expected that works will start in 2020.