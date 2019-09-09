Father dies after fall in Waterford's Comeragh Mountains

A post mortem on a man who died after falling in the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford on Sunday afternoon will be carried out today.

The man, who lived in Clonmel and is married with a number of young children, fell and sustained serious injuries while walking in the Mahon Falls area.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man, in his forties, was airlifted to University Hospital Waterford.