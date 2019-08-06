STOLEN: Gardaí investigating car theft

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a service station.

The Volkswagen Golf was stolen from Circle K on the Galway Road, Tuam, on Saturday at approximately 6am.

According to the car's owner, he has received reports that the car has been spotted in Tullamore, Longford and Tipperary since it was stolen. The car's registration is 12 G 263.

There have been no arrests made and investigations are ongoing.