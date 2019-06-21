Irish weather forecast: Met Éireann predicts weekend cracker

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, this weekend is going to be one of the warmest yet, with long spells of dry weather and hazy sunshine expected.

On Friday, some good sunshine will be prevalent by the morning, with cloud building in parts and the risk of the odd light shower in places. However, temperatures are set to vary from 16 to 19 degrees Celsius, with moderate southerly breezes. The dry weather will continue overnight on Friday, June 21, with temperatures remaining between 9 and 12 degrees.

On Saturday, we can expect further warm, sunny weather with Met Éireann forecasting a "mostly dry day" with some good spells of hazy sunshine. It will be close and humid, however, as temperatures range from 17 to as high as 20 degrees. Showery weather could develop along coastal areas overnight on Saturday, though it will remain humid with temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees.

Current indications suggest it will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with some rain in places, with the best of any dry weather likely in the north and east of the country. Rain, however, will become widespread by the late afternoon/evening, with some falls particularly heavy.

It will again be humid on Sunday, as temperatures vary from 16 to 20 degrees. Met Éireann warn of widespread rain showers overnight on Sunday, some even thundery.