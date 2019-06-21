Waterford student has poem selected for anthology on Palestinian victims

David Fallon, a third-year student at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has had his poem Fade Away selected for publication in an anthology remembering Palestinian victims of Occupation by Dr John Ennis and Mr David Mallaghan.

Clonmel man David is studying an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English and minoring in Theatre. He returned to education as a mature student.

David explains why he applied for the Anthology: “I have applied to publications previously and being a poetry writer, it can be difficult to share your work which is at times personal but also it can be difficult to get your work into the public domain."

“This was the opportunity to do so. It was an anthology I desired to be a part of. In total, I submitted three works and one was chosen. I’m grateful to the writers, my lecturers Margaret O’Brien and Dr Una Kealy for their support and WIT, without them this would not have happened.”

“Returning as a mature student, gave me the necessary life experience and skills to take my studies seriously as for many returning to education can be daunting. Yet the campus inclusion and events at WIT help to build a true college community,” David adds.

For the future, he says, he will continue to write, submit works for prizes, anthologies and Awards. “I eventually hope to publish my own collection and to teach English at either adult or secondary school capacity,” he adds.

Fade Away is in honour of Samah Zuhair Mubarak, a 16-year-old school student from Nuseirat Refugee camp, Gaza, executed in cold blood in Occupied Jerusalem, January 30, 2019. Dr. John Ennis and David Mallaghan are compiling an anthology of poetry remembering Palestinian victims of Occupation. Poetry submissions were invited which used the persona of friend, brother, sister, schoolmate, teammate or deskmate of the deceased. The poem Fade Away was in the persona of sister of the deceased.