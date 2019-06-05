10 tweets that should be on Waterford's dressing room wall against Cork

Waterford have endured a torturous Munster championship, going down to straight defeats, including a 20-point hammering at the hands of Limerick last weekend. 

Pundits have rounded on the county and called for reviews and rethinks, pointing to basket cases like Offaly as a blueprint of a team slipping through numerous nets.

OPINION: 'Soul searching' - The time is now to support weary Waterford

The reaction to Waterford's loss to Limerick was understandable but will this team lie down and take it? They play Cork this Saturday evening, June 8.