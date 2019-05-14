Who are the candidates in Ireland South for the European Elections?

A total of 23 candidates will be on the ballot paper when voters in the Ireland South constituency cast their votes in the European Elections on Friday, May 24.

The Ireland South constituency covers a considerable area taking in counties Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Initially four MEPs will be elected from Ireland South with the fifth scheduled to take their seat when, or if, Brexit finally happens.

The full list of candidates is:

Allan Brennan (Independent)

Cllr Malcolm Byrne (Fianna Fáil)

Dolores Cahill (Independent/Irexit)

Deirdre Clune MEP (Fine Gael)

Andrew Doyle TD (Fine Gael)

Paddy Fitzgerald (Independent)

Cllr Breda Gardner (Independent)

Theresa Heaney (Independent)

Billy Kelleher TD (Fianna Fáil)

Seán Kelly MEP (Fine Gael)

Peter Madden (Independent)

Liam Minehan (Independent)

Liadh Ní Riadh MEP (Sinn Féin)

Shelia Nunan (Labour)

Diarmuid O’Flynn (Independent)

Peter O’Loughlin (Identity Ireland)

Senator Grace O’Sullivan (Green Party)

Walter Ryan Purcell (Independent)

Maurice Sexton (Independent)

Jan Van de Ven (Direct Democracy Ireland)

Adrienne Wallace (Solidarity/People Before Profit)

Mick Wallace TD (Independents4Change)

Colleen Worthington (Independent)