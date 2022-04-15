IN PICTURES: See the action shots from Waterford U20's agonising defeat to Tipperary
The Waterford U20's were edged by Tipperary in the second round of the Munster championship last Wednesday. To see the action shots from the game click the >arrow> or 'Next'.
Protesters in Dublin have called on the Irish Government to ban symbols of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.