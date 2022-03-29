Waterford opt against appealing Austin Gleeson's red card
Waterford GAA have opted against appealing Austin Gleeson's red card following his dismissal in last Sunday's semi-final fixture against Wexford, as reported by RTÉ Sport.
The Déise defeated Wexford on a scoreline of 5-20 to 0-16 to set up a tie with Cork in the Allianz Division 1 hurling league final at Semple Stadium on Saturday.
Waterford ace Gleeson contributed 2-03 in Sunday's semi-final win but was then shown a red card for getting involved in an altercation with Wexford player Simon Donohoe towards the end of the game.
A review of the incident took place among management yesterday evening and the decision not to appeal the red card was made based on that meeting, following an analysis of video footage.
