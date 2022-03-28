Waterford hurlers ease to victory against Wexford to set up Cork showdown

Waterford hurlers will go head to head with Cork in the Allianz Division 1 hurling league final at Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Saturday after a convincing semi-final victory over Wexford at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson, who was later dismissed in the game, paved the way for the Déise with his contribution of 2-3 in a 5-20 to 0-16 point victory.

Dessie Hutchinson, Jack Prendergast and Shane Bennett also found the net for Liam Cahill's side who now set up a showdown against the Rebels on Saturday evening (7.15pm throw-in). Kieran Kingston's outfit defeated Kilkenny in the other semi-final last Saturday when they overcame the Cats in a 1-27 to 2-20 victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The weekend's league decider will be Waterford's first appearance in the competition's final since 2019 when they were defeated by Limerick. The Déise last lifted the league title in 2015 when they beat Cork in a 1-24 to 0-17 triumph.

Manager Liam Cahill told TG4 that he was "happy to be in a league final" following his team's emphatic win over Wexford.

Cahill, who will be without Gleeson for Saturday's final following his red card, added: "You're always disappointed when you don't finish the game with the full complement. I didn't see the incident but the umpire was fairly sure there was contact there. We'll have to look at it and see."

Waterford V Cork

02/04/2022

Allianz Division 1 Hurling League Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles

Throw-In: 7.15pm