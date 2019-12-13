Christmas presents for the last minute shoppers

With the second week of December down, the search for perfect gifts for loved ones is well and truly on the cards.

Lots of you may not even have started to think about it and often it’s last minute, so here’s a few gifting ideas that may be of interest!

For her: Makeup Palettes

Make up palettes are one of the ultimate gifts this season with so many bloggers and influencers having their own makeup collections. Young teens and ladies alike love makeup splurges and products from the BPerfect range of cosmetics to Luna by Lisa, there’s a palette to suit everyone’s taste and forte when it comes to makeup trends! This season shimmer and shine with a bloggers influence to create the perfect Christmas look!

Hair care

With party season in full flight, quick hair styling tips are the perfect way to create the ultimate big night out look! The pro instyler will create a great party season vibe for a Christmas night on the town with the girls. Or for anyone who wants to go on a festive spending spree how about investing in the Dyson hairdryer!

Technology

From kids to adults, technology is ever evolving and this Christmas the number one gift appears to be the trendy Polaroid camera. A revamp from the 90’s, the art of taking pictures will make the perfect gift! Its a gift that kids and adults will love and help you to capture the spirit of Christmas on film! A timeless gift that will give the gift of Christmas long after the turkey has been devoured.

And remember, whatever you choose for the lady in your life this season don’t leave it too late!

