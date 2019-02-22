Guests for tonight's RTE Late Late Show revealed

Stories from Temple Street Children’s Hospital lead a Late Late line-up including Irish jockey Ruby Walsh and designer Paul Costelloe, with music from Mike Denver this Friday, February 22.

While the controversy around the new National Children's Hospital rages, the vital work of saving lives continues in Irish children's hospitals every day.

This week, The Late Late Show goes behind the scenes at Temple Street Children's Hospital to hear from the children and families who have had life-saving treatments, and host Ryan Tubridy will meet the doctors, nurses and staff who dedicate their lives to helping the most vulnerable of patients.

Champion jockey Ruby Walsh and his wife Gillian join Ryan on the couch to chat about life at the top of the racing game, what drives him to succeed and why Gillian finds watching him race is a nerve-wracking experience.

After five decades in the fashion industry, designer Paul Costelloe continues to go from strength to strength, flying the flag for Irish design all over the world. Paul joins Ryan to discuss why top fashionistas are still flocking to his London Fashion Week shows, and the reasons behind the political undertones of his latest collection.

The Late Late Show Antiques Challenge is back, and on Friday’s show we’ll meet this year’s willing participants who will be battling woodworm, rust and cobwebs, and checking out the pieces they’re hoping to restore and revive.

There’s also music from country music sensation Mike Denver, and singer/songwriter David Keenan.

That's all on the RTE Late Late Show on Friday, February 22 at 9.35pm.