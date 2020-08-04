Waterford's Fumbally Exchange a lifeline for businesses in times of crisis

Entrepreneurs and creative professionals can reboot their businesses with high quality, affordable, Covid-conscious co-working spaces at Fumbally Exchange, Waterford.

Located in the heart of Waterford’s Viking Triangle, Fumbally Exchange has reopened with strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place, ready to host businesses aiming to break out of recession while keeping their costs in check.

Fumbally Exchange, with the continued support of Waterford City and County Council, has once again become a lifeline for businesses dealing with difficult times. Originally established as a response to the Great Recession of a decade ago, this coworking space is now reopen, providing a safe haven for its member businesses, who are emerging into the new reality of working post-Covid-19.

The doors of Fumbally Exchange are also open to other entrepreneurs and creative professionals who are seeking a safe, well-managed alternative to the challenges of working from home. In light of Covid-19, the space has implemented new measures, and incorporated safer ways of working. Its intentional design of open space and distance facilitates the creative process and allows greater flexibility in managing the risks of Covid-19.

Fumbally Exchange at Waterford’s Viking Triangle

Supporting local entrepreneurs

Established as Waterford’s first coworking hub, via the joint efforts of Waterford City Council, The Viking Triangle and social innovator George Boyle (founder of the original Fumbally Exchange in Dublin), the Fumbally Exchange has been a home for innovation in Waterford for the past seven years. It supports local business development, engagement with the local community and the possibility for creating work together.

“I love the support and the sharing of experiences, knowledge and opinions from like-minded people working in different creative disciplines,” says Agnieszka Rojowska, who has been part of Fumbally Exchange since 2013 and coordinates the hub in Waterford.

Committed to Waterford’s future

Creative thinking is needed now more than ever to create responses to the crisis and the economic risks on the horizon. Fumbally Exchange draws on its ethos of creative collaboration and community activism to ensure it will be there for the business and wider community of Waterford as we move cautiously towards the new normal.

Email fexwaterford@gmail.com and visit its Facebook and Instagram for more information.