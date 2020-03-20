'Serious risk to public health': Waterford business served with closure and prohibition orders

A Waterford business has been served with closure and prohibition orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The orders were served on Polish Grocery Janosiki at Mary Street, Dungarvan, by an authorised officer of the Health Service Executive under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland Act, 1998.

The closure order was served on the premises’ rear external yard which was being used to smoke meats.

According to the closure order, "there was a failure to put in place a documented food safety management system based on the principles of HACCP [Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point]. The failure to implement adequate procedures particularly in relation to the smoking, cooling and vacuum packing of meats gave rise to an unacceptable risk to food safety.

"The layout and design of the rear yard was not suitable for the production of food and the rough concrete surfaces do not permit adequate cleaning or disinfection required in food production areas. The gap to external air between the walls and floating perspex ceiling do not adequately minimise the risk of air borne contamination to the food.

"The yard was not maintained in a hygienic condition, with obsolete equipment and refuse also stored in the yard which may give rise to the contamination of food.

"The walls and floors of the external yard where food was being smoked were made of rough concrete and are not readily cleanable or washable. The wooden door leading to the rear yard was heavily chipped and not readily cleanable."

The authorised environmental health officer also directed that a number of identified in house smoked meats be withdrawn from sale with immediate effect. The officer was of the opinion that the identified in house smoked meats involve, or are likely to involve, a serious risk to public health. These included packs of smoked dried sausage, smoked dried kabanos, smoked pork sausage, smoked steamed pork belly, smoked pork ham, smoked pork fillet, two-and-a-half loose smoked pork ribs, and packs of pate baked.

Particular reasons for making of the prohibition order included foods being assigned a shelf life ranging from one to three months without any shelf life testing to verify the safety of the product, out of date smoked pork ham, and concerns regarding the cleaning and sanitation of the rear yard where the food was being smoked.