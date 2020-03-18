CORONAVIRUS: Waterford supermarket slammed for lack of Covid-19 sanitation facilities

Waterford Minister for State John Halligan has slammed a local supermarket over its “lack of sanitation facilities for customers” during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Minister Halligan has called on all supermarkets to take immediate action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said basic sanitation should be provided to customers and staff as a matter of policy.

“I was in one of the large supermarkets in Waterford at the weekend and I have to say I was disgusted by the lack of sanitation facilities for customers. I spoke to a manager who told me staff were still waiting for directions from head office,” he said.

“It goes without saying that shops, supermarkets and businesses need to provide hand sanitiser to customers and to be proactive in cleaning surfaces in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Minister Halligan said supermarket staff are doing a “brilliant job” serving the public during a “difficult and unprecedented time”.

He also hit out at WhatsApp messages going around with inaccurate information regarding Government action around quarantine measures. “This is extremely unhelpful and is causing needless concern. I would encourage people not to panic and to listen to official sources for instruction,” he added.