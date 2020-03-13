BREAKING NEWS: Kilkenny hospital confirm coronavirus (Covid-19) case

A patient is being treated for the coronavirus (Covid-19) at a Carlow/Kilkenny hospital.

Staff at St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny were informed this Friday morning.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed of 27 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland on Thursday.

Twenty-two cases are associated with local transmission, two are associated with community transmission and three are associated with travel.

Three of these new cases are in ICU, bringing the total patients currently in ICU to six.

There has been one confirmed death of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 70 confirmed cases in the country at present.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

On Thursday, Ireland made the decision to move to Delay Phase.