'Outbreak of coronavirus in County Waterford could impact Panadol production'

A Waterford City and County Council councillor has said that avoiding a coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Dungarvan is essential for the production and supply of paracetamol-based medicines.

GSK in Dungarvan is the global home of Panadol, where around 6.5 billion tablets are produced every year.

“Dungarvan is at the centre of Europe's supply of paracetamol, which is one of the few medicines indicated for the symptoms of Covid-19," said Sinn Féin Cllr. Conor McGuinness.

“15% of the world's bulk paracetamol passes through Dungarvan, where it's made into Panadol and other analgesic by GSK."

Cllr. McGuinness said dependable supplies of paracetamol products will be critical over the weeks and months ahead. "The health of our town's population is of strategic importance, not just to Ireland but on the international stage as well," he continued.

“An outbreak in Dungarvan could quickly impact on production given the proportion of our people that work in GSK. This is another reason to follow the advice of public health officials to observe sensible precautions," he added.