Thinning hair solution product for men and women at South East barbershop Get Your Locks Off

Popular Clonmel, County Tipperary, barbershop Get Your Locks Off is now stocking a revolutionary product for thinning hair.

An exclusive product of Get Your Locks Off, Locks On has been manufactured to the barbershop's unique specifications to suit customers' requirements.

"We originally had this product manufactured with our male clients in mind for covering up thinning hair from male pattern baldness, but when I experienced significant hair thinning mainly all around my hairline after the birth of my second child I realised how many women could benefit from our unique product including myself," says Get Your Locks Off co-owner Mary McGrath.

"It really is a game changer in how you feel about yourself, especially at a vulnerable time after having a baby when you want to look and feel your best and you just feel let down by your body and your hormones, or in your later years when you are supposed to be enjoying life and feel like you have to hide away and not go to that social event because you are worried about how your hair appears to others.

"Whether your hair is thinning as a result of male pattern baldness, hormonal hair loss, stress, menopausal hair loss or if you have always just had light wispy weak hair, Locks On is the product for you."

Get Your Locks Off co-owners Mary McGrath and Joe Guthrie both use Locks On

With a unique formula that is all natural and non-toxic, the Locks On almost microscopic individual particles cling to your hair like a magnet, bulking up each individual hair shaft and adding instant fullness.



In more extreme cases of balding, Locks On also gives some scalp coverage, creating a full and natural look in an instant by adding bulk to the existing hair shaft.

Applying this product is easy. Its cleverly designed shake and apply bottle has a safety seal, which prevents you from shaking too much product onto your hair at once, allowing for flawless precision and perfect application every single time.

"Locks On takes just a minute to apply. It does exactly what it says on the tin. It gives a natural look of fuller, thicker hair in an instant with a full colour range to choose from to match most hair dyed colours too," Mary says.

"Locks On is so discreet and the fibers are so tiny that no one will notice you are using a product. It’s a wash out product that can last up to four days in your hair before you wash it out and need to re-apply.

"Women have been using Locks On for colour coverage when roots are showing up in their parting, keeping them topped up until they have time to make it to the hairdresser. And when tying hair up or putting it in an up-style, it's fantastic for the hairline, making it appear full and thick even if your not thinning but have that pesky split parting that you can't seem to work around.

"We have had a surge in menopausal women who are suffering with quite severe hair loss from low estrogen levels in their bodies post menopause come to us to try it out. Each and every one of them have been amazed by the results, exclaiming that they have spent hundreds and sometimes thousands of euros on different products trying to get something to improve the look of their hair and say that we have fixed it in less than a couple of minutes," she continues.

Locks On can also be used by those who have experienced hair loss as a result of chemotherapy or simply for that extra fullness on special occasions. "Whether you plan on using it only for special occasions like weddings or nights out where the cameras are out or you are looking for a daily dose of Locks On to boost your confidence permanently, this is the product you have been searching for," Mary says.

"It works on everyone every time we apply it. We offer free trials and free consultations about Lock On to ensure we get the best colour match or we can generally match pretty well with a photo of someone's hair. Don't wait another day stressed about your hair when there is a solution waiting for you," she adds.

Use the code FREESHIP to avail of free shipping on your order. Visit Get Your Locks Off for more information.