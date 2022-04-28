Search

28 Apr 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Waterford

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station (051) 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

28 Apr 2022 11:19 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident in Tramore on Wednesday April 27, 2022.

Shortly after 11am, Gardaí and emergency services were altered to an incident in the Summerhill area of Tramore following reports of a serious assault. A man in his mid 20s was taken from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Waterford. His condition is understood to be stable.
 
A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tramore Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and local traffic diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station (051) 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

