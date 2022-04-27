Waterford Council wants information on areas that need footpath and connectivity improvements

Waterford City & County Council has recently completed an Active Travel connectivity scheme at Mount Pleasant and are looking to carry out similar works in the city and county.

The works involved in Mount Pleasant involved a new footpath, improvements to public lighting, footpath upgrades, line marking, fencing and landscaping.

Each permeability scheme is designed based on local needs and how it will improve your area.

Many informal pedestrian routes exist and are used daily by people going to work and kids going to school, many of these routes are neither lit or surfaced.

The local authority wants to address this and need assistance in identifying areas for improvement.

"We are committed to ensuring that each local permeability scheme will enhance the area in which it is installed and we would like to hear your thoughts on schemes including any other changes that may benefit your area," the Council stated.

They can be contacted directly at ActiveTravel@waterfordcouncil.ie