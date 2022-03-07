Heritage Projects in Waterford receive funding boost under Government scheme

22 projects across Waterford will benefit from funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD announced that 512 heritage projects across every county in the country will benefit this year from €4m in funding through the BHIS administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The projects to receive funding in Waterford include:

Villierstown House, - Villierstown,Cappoquin - External joinery repair €7,000

Curragh - Ardmore Thatching - €10,000

12 Mayors Walk - Waterford Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork - €7,000

Crow Cottage - Pilltown, Kinsalebeg Thatching - €10,000

4&5 Cathedral Square - Stabilisation of masonry - €6,400

Speaking of the funding, Minister Noonan said:

“I am delighted to announce €4m investment in our built heritage through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme for 2022, which will assist the owners and custodians of 512 historic and protected structures across the country.

“The funding will allow for conservation works to our built heritage, to help safeguard it for future generations. These awards will provide an economic stimulus across all 31 local authorities, and I’m delighted to see 22 projects in Waterford have received funding approval.

“The investment will provide employment to small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople, ensuring a continued focus on the traditional crafts – all of which help us to deliver on Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan which I launched last month.”

Through grants of up to €15,000, the BHIS assists owners of heritage structures – including those on the local authorities’ Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to meet their obligations to care for their properties.

The funding can be used to undertake repair work, contributing to the upkeep and maintenance of heritage structures. Examples include roof, wall and joinery repair, draught-proofing windows, lime rendering and the repair of stained-glass windows.

The scheme is not limited to private dwellings and also provides assistance to a wide range of other important heritage structures – this year’s BHIS includes awards to historic landmarks including Blarney Walled Gardens in Cork; Slane Castle, Co. Meath; St Canice’s Deanery in Kilkenny; and Bus Áras, Dublin as well as historic houses, church buildings, mills, and a former fever hospital.

The protection of our built heritage was one of the priorities in the recently-published cross-government strategy for the protection of Ireland’s heritage, Heritage Ireland 2030.

Furthermore, partnership is a key theme of Heritage Ireland 2030, and the BHIS is one of two built heritage funding schemes, run in association with the 31 local authorities and their Architectural Conservation Officers and Heritage Officers, working in partnership with the Department to protect our built heritage.

Also included under the BHIS 2022 is a continuation of a micro-grant stream introduced in 2020 to increase the resilience of historic structures to withstand the effects of climate change. This allows local authorities to make smaller awards to owners of historic properties to carry out routine maintenance to offset the impact of climate change on their buildings.