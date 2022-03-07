Met Éireann weather warning for Waterford with awful conditions to hit
Met Éireann has placed Waterford and nine other counties under a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for much of Tuesday with a brutal Atlantic weather system to hit Ireland.
Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo were slapped with the warning on Monday morning in advance of the adverse conditions. The warning will be in place from 4am to 3pm on Tuesday, March 8.
Met Éireann's forecast for those counties read: "Strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon.
"These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible."
The weather will be largely unsettled elsewhere too with some patchy drizzle developing on Monday afternoon.
Met Éireann added that it will be "unsettled through much of the coming week with rain and showers. Breezy or windy at times too."
