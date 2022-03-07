New greenway between Waterford and Cork being considered by county councils

The county councils of Waterford and Cork are set to examine the feasibility of a new Greenway linking Dungarvan and Mallow.

According to Waterford City and County Council, the potential Greenway would run along a 77.35km stretch of countryside by the River Blackwater using viaduct crossings at key landmark locations.

The proposed route would run from Mallow through to Fermoy and onto Dungarvan, where it could connect with the existing Waterford Greenway.

Commenting on the project, Mayor of Waterford City and County, Councillor Joe Kelly, said, “The existing Waterford Greenway has been an unparalleled success since its opening in March 2017. We have witnessed at first hand the transformative effect that a project like this can have on local communities, business and the health and wellbeing of our people.

"Here in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, Waterford has already been working with Kilkenny, Wexford and Tipperary on Greenway and other outdoor recreation projects. We now look forward to potentially creating further linkages with our near neighbours in Cork through what has the potential to be a very exciting Greenway project."

Funding of €361,238 has been awarded to both Cork County Council and Waterford City and County Council by the Department of Transport to complete the feasibility project.

Cork County Council will reportedly carry out the required management responsibilities for the feasibility study - the first step in bringing the project to fruition - including the appointments of project consultants.

Local Authorities have launched an online public consultation portal to acquire views of the general public on the proposed greenway, which can be submitted here from Monday March 7.