JOBS ALERT: Lifeguards wanted in Waterford for 2022 season

Waterford City & County Council is currently inviting applications from suitably qualified persons for the positions of Temporary Post of Senior Beach Lifeguard & Beach Lifeguard for Bathing Season 2022.

Candidates will be required to undergo a practical test in resuscitation, swimming ability and rescue techniques together with a written test.

Successful candidates at the test will be invited to attend for interview.

Candidates will also be required to attend a compulsory pre-employment briefing session and any further training as set out by the Council. Each candidate will be liable for any expenses incurred by him/her in attending the test and/or interview as applicable.

The employment is fixed term, part-time and non-pensionable and is for the Summer 2022 season only.

‍♀️Applications for #Waterford Beach Lifeguards for Bathing Season 2022 are now open and will be submitted online.https://t.co/uahTOUZh6i



Closing date is 12 noon on Friday, 4th March 2022#Waterford #jobfairy pic.twitter.com/tkH6OVXluq — Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) February 25, 2022

Duties

The duty of the Beach Lifeguard is to provide supervision of activities at public bathing areas in Waterford in order to prevent drowning and other water related incidents and to provide emergency rescue service where required.

Please note Waterford City & County Council will assign successful candidates to a nominated beach and reserve the right to re-assign you to any beach during the period of your employment. A list of duties will be provided as part of your pre-employment briefing session.

Successful candidates may be required to undertake other duties from time to time, such duties being reasonably consistent with the position of lifeguard.

Visit https://www.waterfordcouncil.ie/departments/human-resources/vacancies.htm for more information and application form.

Closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday March 4, 2022.