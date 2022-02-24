Search

24 Feb 2022

Waterford businesses encouraged to take part in Local Enterprise Week events

Waterford businesses encouraged to take part in Local Enterprise Week events

24 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Businesses across Waterford are being encouraged to take part in an array of events during this year's Local Enterprise Week. 

It takes place from March 7 to March 11 this year with over 220 in-person and online events planned for businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide, and 26 in Waterford. 

Kicking off the week's events is a HR advice clinic on Monday March 7 from LEO Waterford, where small or micro businesses with Human Resources concerns can benefit from advice. 

An information session about trading online is taking place on the same day, with the Trading Online Voucher Scheme offering small businesses trading over 6 months the opportunity to create or develop an e-commerce project.

On Tuesday March 8, an event consisting of five webinars called Thinking Around Corners, Creativity & Creating Opportunities from Problems will take place. 

Each is designed to allow participants to check out a range of ways of assessing and dealing with problems, and discovering and creating opportunities for future success. 

They can also be booked as individual workshops. 

Other events taking place in the Waterford include The Social Media Mashup, the county final for the National Enterprise Awards, a business after-hours with Waterford Chamber, and a one-to-one financial advice clinic, among others. 

People interested in taking part are advised to register here as events are expected to book up quickly. 

Full listings of events can be found here

