280-year-old Waterford house for sale for incredible price at auction

280-year-old Waterford house for sale at incredible price at auction
A former country manor estate in Waterford is going under the hammer at the end of next month via BidX1.
The now rundown Mayfield House in Portlaw was built in 1740.
It has now fallen to a state of disrepair but has the potential to be restored to its stunning former glory. It is also located on a 6-acre site.
PICTURED: Mayfield House pictured in all its former glory
It will guide at a price of €300,000 when it goes up for auction on March 31.
