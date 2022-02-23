Firefighters wanted for Waterford fire station
Applications are now open for the position of a retained (part-time) firefighter for Waterford City Fire Station.
Applicants must:
Remuneration: Annual Retained Allowance
Additional payment for attendance at fires and drills and Clothing Allowance.
Application forms may be obtained on our website at www.waterfordcouncil.ie
Completed application forms must be emailed to recruitment@waterfordcouncil.ie clearly stating the position applied for in the subject line.
Hard Copies will not be accepted.
Please send your application from an email address that you will review regularly as communication during the assessment/
selection period will only be through that email address.
Closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm on Wednesday March 2, 2022.
