23 Feb 2022

Firefighters wanted for Waterford fire station

23 Feb 2022 4:01 PM

Applications are now open for the position of a retained (part-time) firefighter for Waterford City Fire Station.

Applicants must:

  • Reside and ,if employed, work within 3km distance or 5 minutes travelling distance of the fire station which will him/her to respond within the turnout time as set by the Chief Fire Officer
  • Must hold a full unendorsed Class B driving licence or a provisional Class B driving licence
  • Must be able to provide proof of release from workplace to respond to fire calls if necessary
  • Must be over 18 and under 55 years old
  • Candidates may be shortlisted on the information provided on the application form

Remuneration: Annual Retained Allowance

  • 0-2 years service €8,194
  • 2-5 years service €9,106
  • 5-10 years service €10,210
  • 10 + €11,221

Additional payment for attendance at fires and drills and Clothing Allowance.

Application forms may be obtained on our website at www.waterfordcouncil.ie

Completed application forms must be emailed to recruitment@waterfordcouncil.ie clearly stating the position applied for in the subject line.

Hard Copies will not be accepted.

Please send your application from an email address that you will review regularly as communication during the assessment/
selection period will only be through that email address.

Closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm on Wednesday March 2, 2022.

