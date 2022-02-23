Search

23 Feb 2022

Waterford Chamber to partner with UPMC for March 'Wellness Month'

Waterford Chamber is partnering with UPMC Whitfield Hospital for a series of events throughout March to mark their ‘Wellness Month’.

The month will see a number of free health related webinars, including ‘Getting Fit? How to mind your body’ with Derek O’Neill, UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic and ‘Fuel Your Body’ with UPMC experts.

In addition, to raise awareness of breast cancer, Waterford Chamber will be working with UMPC Whitfield Hospital and Breast Cancer Ireland to facilitate a Breast Check Roadshow for businesses during the weeks of March 7 and March 21, at various locations throughout the city. Anne Mynes of Breast Cancer Ireland will host a number of information sessions and offer advice and support in terms of breast cancer awareness.

Tune in to Waterford Chamber and UMPC’s social media channels all through the month as UPMC share their top tips to maintain a healthy heart and finally, get out and active with superstar athlete and UPMC Ambassador Phil Healy, for a Netwalk on the Greenway on March 31.

“Waterford Chamber is delighted to partner with UMPC Whitfield Hospital  on our Wellness Month”, said Gerald Hurley, CEO, Waterford Chamber.

“As we come out of the pandemic, our health and well-being is to the forefront of our minds. Our series of events throughout the month will encourage people to take a moment for themselves, reflect on their health and be inspired for a healthier future.

“The activities planned are diverse and engaging but also hugely important in terms of personal health and awareness. Everything is free to attend and we encourage everyone to join in.”

According to Gwen Daniels, General Manager, UPMC Whitfield Hospital:

“UPMC is committed to clinical excellence and the highest level of patient care - serving the people of Waterford, the South East of Ireland and beyond. Working with Waterford Chamber, we want to bring the very best in terms of advice and support to the business and wider community during wellness month and look forward to the many activities planned.”

For more information on Waterford Chamber’s Wellness Month or to book any of the events, see www.waterfordchamber.ie or any Waterford Chamber and UMPC Whitfield social media channels.

