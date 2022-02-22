Public meeting on €1.2million regeneration of rural Waterford town planned tonight

Waterford City and County Council are hosting a public consultation tonight (Tuesday February 22) on the planned regeneration of Cappoquin.

The consultation is set to take place in Cappoquin Community Centre between 7pm and 9pm to inform locals on progress of the area's regeneration project, as well as to get the community's view on proposed projects and potential developments.

Cappquin was one of 24 communities around Ireland which was successful in winning funding from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), receiving the second largest amount of €1.2million.

Tomorrow #Waterford City and County Council is hosting a Public Consultation in Cappoquin Community Centre to inform of progress to date of #Cappoquin Regeneration Project, to get the community’s view as to the proposed projects & discuss potential developments.



Despite its "enviable picturesque setting" between hills and the river, Cappoquin has issues of vacancy and is "underperforming" like many other Irish rural towns.

That's according to the council, which seeks to pursue the current regeneration strategy to future-proof the town's development.

Some of the main targets of the regeneration include improving the residential capacity of the town centre and developing the amenities of the river.

Projects in the pipeline include the redevelopment of public parks and a town library, as well as the repurposing of vacant properties to both commercial and residential accommodation.