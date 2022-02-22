Search

22 Feb 2022

Public meeting on €1.2million regeneration of rural Waterford town planned tonight

Public meeting on €1.2million regeneration of rural Waterford town planned tonight

Public meeting on €1.2million regeneration of rural Waterford town planned tonight

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

22 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Waterford City and County Council are hosting a public consultation tonight (Tuesday February 22) on the planned regeneration of Cappoquin. 

The consultation is set to take place in Cappoquin Community Centre between 7pm and 9pm to inform locals on progress of the area's regeneration project, as well as to get the community's view on proposed projects and potential developments. 

Cappquin was one of 24 communities around Ireland which was successful in winning funding from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), receiving the second largest amount of €1.2million. 

Despite its "enviable picturesque setting" between hills and the river, Cappoquin has issues of vacancy and is "underperforming" like many other Irish rural towns. 

That's according to the council, which seeks to pursue the current regeneration strategy to future-proof the town's development. 

Some of the main targets of the regeneration include improving the residential capacity of the town centre and developing the amenities of the river. 

Projects in the pipeline include the redevelopment of public parks and a town library, as well as the repurposing of vacant properties to both commercial and residential accommodation. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media