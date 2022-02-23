Waterford café receives planning permission for new coffee kiosk at GAA club
A Waterford café has received planning permission for a new coffee kiosk at a local GAA club.
Waterford City and County Council greenlit the application following a submission by Edward Barrett of Under The Clock Coffee House in December 2021.
The proposed changes to the Roanmore GAA Social Club on Cleaboy Road include the construction of the single storey kiosk, new boundary treatments, outdoor seating, signage and all other associated side works within the existing car park.
The application has been granted on a conditional basis, however details on the ten conditions are not yet available for viewing online.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.