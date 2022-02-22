People in Waterford encouraged to give views on upcoming Youth Homelessness Strategy

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD, and the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman TD, have today called on members of the public in Waterford and across Ireland to help develop a new Youth Homelessness Strategy through a public consultation.

The finalised Youth Homelessness Strategy will outline the causes of youth homelessness and what actions are required to help young people who are aged 18 – 24 and who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The Strategy is in response to the need for an integrated, whole-of-Government approach to addressing youth homelessness, with a multitude of key stakeholders required to play a vital role in addressing the fundamental issues.

The Government is seeking a wide range of views as part of the process in developing the Strategy. The Ministers intend to publish a finalised Youth Homelessness Strategy in Q2 2022.

Among the issues the Ministers are asking views on are:

How the housing needs of young people (age 18-24) differ from those of other age groups.

The main risk factors that can result in a young person becoming homeless.

The top five priorities the Youth Homelessness Strategy should focus on

The Government has stated its commitment to working towards eradicating homelessness by 2030. Housing for All, the Government’s housing plan to 2030, commits to developing a Youth Homelessness Strategy, which is one of the first priorities for the National Homeless Action Committee (NHAC).

NHAC was established on foot of another commitment under Housing for All and held its first meeting in December 2021. Members include representatives from key Government Departments, statutory bodies and stakeholders. This Strategy is also a commitment in the Programme for Government.

Speaking on the launch of the public consultation, Minister O’Brien said:

“This Strategy will consider the causes of youth homelessness and what actions are required to help young people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Reducing and eventually eliminating homelessness, including youth homelessness, will involve significant action by all sectors and the Government is committed to leading this national effort.

“Cooperation through joined-up policy and action are key to addressing homelessness. A key initiative that I have now put in place is the National Homeless Action Committee, which I chair. This is a cross-departmental structure with all of the key Government agencies and bodies involved in addressing homelessness.

“It will drive delivery of homeless actions, including those under the Government’s Housing for All plan. At the first meeting of the National Homeless Action Committee in December 2021, it was agreed that immediate priority would be given to the development of this Youth Homelessness Strategy”.

Minister O’Gorman added:

“My Department is committed to realising a fair, equal and inclusive society where rights are respected and where everyone can reach their potential.

“The development of policies and the provision of services that effectively address youth homelessness are key elements of this commitment. In preparing this Youth Homeless Strategy, it is imperative that we hear and incorporate the views of the public and in particular those at risk of homelessness.

“I look forward to working with Minister O’Brien and all the partner organisation in preparing and implementing this strategy.”

Submissions are welcomed from all interested parties and should be no more than 2,000 words.

Interested parties can complete the survey here or send their submission to nhac@housing.gov.ie or by post to the Homelessness Policy, Funding and Delivery Section, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Custom House, Dublin 1, D01 W6X0.

For more information on the Youth Homelessness Strategy, click here.

Closing date for receipt of submissions is close of business, Tuesday March 15, 2022.