Power outages and fallen trees in Waterford as Status Red warning remains in place

A power outage may cause supply disruptions to Kill, Ballylaneen, Kilrossanty, Lemybrien, Fews, Mahon Bridge and surrounding areas in Co. Waterford today due to Storm Eunice.

Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm on 18 February.

It's recommended that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Over 200 customers are also without electricity in the Tramore, Fenor and Kilmacthomas areas, and a further 300+ in the Ballinamona area of West Waterford.

Fallen trees have also been reported along the Bog Road (L2020) heading towards West Waterford Golf Club, also between Kill and Kilmeaden, between the 2 Dunhill Crosses.. R681. road is not accessible.

Reports of a large mature tree down across the road at Sleady, Ballinamult – Do not approach as some wire entangled in tree.

A Fallen tree at Priory Lawn, Ballybeg walkway and in Ashley Court, Waterford City along with a tree across the Carriglea Road heading for the West Waterford Golf Club.

Strong winds and crashing waves were filmed this morning in Tramore, Co Waterford. | Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/lMZtN8ZLCf pic.twitter.com/zlv2Qpdxcg — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 18, 2022

A status red warning is still in place for County Waterford as Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland this morning bringing severe and damaging winds. Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide. Travel disruptions are also expected.

There will be further falls of rain, sleet and snow on higher ground. Westerly winds will continue fresh to strong and gusty through the afternoon, and it will be cold with sunny spells and blustery wintry showers. Afternoon highs of just 3 or 4 degree.

Clear spells and wintry showers at first tonight with moderate to occasionally fresh westerly winds. After midnight, rain will spread in from the Atlantic, falling as sleet or snow in some areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +2, with a touch of frost in sheltered areas. Freshening southerly winds.

This warning is valid until 11am this morning.