Gardai arrest Waterford driver after drifting attempt on inner city roundabout
Gardai have arrested a driver in Waterford for dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
According to Garda Traffic, the Waterford Roads Policing Unit saw the driver attempting to drift their car on an inner city roundabout.
The car was subsequently seized and it was discovered the driver had no insurance.
Court proceedings are to follow.
