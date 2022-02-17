€1.5 million boost for festivals and events across Waterford

A total of €1,351,449 in festival and event funding has been allocated by Waterford City and County Council to aid with the development and promotion of events across the city and county in 2022.

The allocation supports 64 festival and events throughout Waterford City and County with the aim to promote local festivals that have an economic, tourism, cultural/artistic or community benefit for Waterford. Funding is also in place to provide training support to help local festival and events develop and grow.

Speaking following the adoption of the Festival Grants for 2022, Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Joe Kelly said, “As Mayor I am delighted that Waterford City & County Council is in a position to support so many great events across Waterford in the coming year.”

“While the last two years have been challenging for all sectors, our arts and community sector have been particularly affected and it reflects the strong community spirit across Waterford that so many of our events will be happening in 2022. These events are one of the key elements that help continue to make Waterford the best place to live in Ireland.”

“In addition to many of the mainstays of the Waterford festival calendar returning this year, several new events have been supported including the Gaelach Gorm Fit Up Theatre Festival Series, Portlaw Pathways Family Walking Festival, Portlaw Pumpkin Parade and Festival of Light and the Waterford International Watch Festival and Waterford International Organ Festival.”

Kieran Kehoe, Director of Services with Waterford City and County Council added, “This allocation is a great boost for the festival sector and, no doubt, it is the public that will benefit as a jam-packed, eclectic calendar of arts, culture, music and entertainment events will take place throughout 2022.”

“After two years of scaled back festivals and events, the appetite is certainly there for their return. The mainstay events have also been well supported and we’re looking forward to welcoming and supporting the newer events that have been included.”