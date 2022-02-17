Search

17 Feb 2022

€1.5 million boost for festivals and events across Waterford

€1.5 million boost for festivals and events across Waterford

PRISM an experimental outdoor performance space created by Spraoi at Waterford Courthouse

Reporter:

David Power

17 Feb 2022 1:53 PM

A total of €1,351,449 in festival and event funding has been allocated by Waterford City and County Council to aid with the development and promotion of events across the city and county in 2022.  

The allocation supports 64 festival and events throughout Waterford City and County with the aim to promote local festivals that have an economic, tourism, cultural/artistic or community benefit for Waterford.  Funding is also in place to provide training support to help local festival and events develop and grow.

Speaking following the adoption of the Festival Grants for 2022, Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Joe Kelly said, “As Mayor I am delighted that Waterford City & County Council is in a position to support so many great events across Waterford in the coming year.”

“While the last two years have been challenging for all sectors, our arts and community sector have been particularly affected and it reflects the strong community spirit across Waterford that so many of our events will be happening in 2022.  These events are one of the key elements that help continue to make Waterford the best place to live in Ireland.”

“In addition to many of the mainstays of the Waterford festival calendar returning this year, several new events have been supported including the Gaelach Gorm Fit Up Theatre Festival Series, Portlaw Pathways Family Walking Festival, Portlaw Pumpkin Parade and Festival of Light and the Waterford International Watch Festival and Waterford International Organ Festival.”

Kieran Kehoe, Director of Services with Waterford City and County Council added, “This allocation is a great boost for the festival sector and, no doubt, it is the public that will benefit as a jam-packed, eclectic calendar of arts, culture, music and entertainment events will take place throughout 2022.”

“After two years of scaled back festivals and events, the appetite is certainly there for their return.  The mainstay events have also been well supported and we’re looking forward to welcoming and supporting the newer events that have been included.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media