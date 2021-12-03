New chip shop opens up in Waterford

A brand new chip shop has opened up in Tramore, County Waterford.
Fancy Chips is located on 21 Queen's Street and has opened up in time for the holiday season.
Fancy Chips is aimed at 'delivering sustainable, slow, fast, fancy food, in a contemporary setting crafting a delightful culinary experience'.
Huge #congratulations to Fancy Chips on their official opening this evening in #tramore. #newbusiness #waterford @WaterfordCounci pic.twitter.com/psPQrTpIOG— Waterford Chamber (@waterfordcc) December 2, 2021
