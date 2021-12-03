Sleigh around Waterford on your bicycle - Santa Charity Cycle kicks off tonight
The Santa Charity Cycle takes place tonight at 8pm in County Waterford.
Participants are encouraged to arrive at 7pm in order to register and collect a Santa suit.
Route:
Starting from the Solas Centre via the hospital roundabout, head into town on the Dunmore Road and Quay, turn onto Barronstrand Street to stop for a short time in John Roberts Square before heading on through the one-way streets towards Parnell Street (Waterford Credit Union), then head out the Tramore Road, and back to the Solas Centre on the Link Road.
The cycle is estimated to be 12km in distance and timed for 2 hours total.
This event is held in association with The Biscuit Club.
Entry is a €20 donation and is happening tonight, December 3.
SANTA CHARITY CYCLE THIS FRIDAY AT 8PM! In association with The Biscuit Club, this is a fun event for a good cause. Entry is a €20 donation. Leaving The Solas Centre at 8pm, cyclists are encouraged to arrive from 7pm & collect a Santa suit (for the first 100 cyclists) pic.twitter.com/EIitVzB2vR— Winterval Waterford (@Winterval_WAT) December 2, 2021
