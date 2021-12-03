Registration for Waterford's Viking Marathon is open now

The 10th Annual Waterford Viking Marathon will take place on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Participants can run, jog or walk through the city streets 'steeped in history' and can enjoy the greenway as they run through Mount Congreve.
Individuals who cannot go to Waterford directly will be offered a virtual event on the weekend of the Marathon.
Registration is open now.
To register and to find out more about the marathon, click here.
Registration is now open— Waterford V Marathon (@WVMarathon) December 2, 2021
The 10th annual #Waterford Viking Marathon will take place on Sunday 26th June. Quarter, half or full plus a virtual option.
The 2022 nominated charity partner is Make-A-Wish Ireland.
For registration & route ⬇️https://t.co/4UnHwQz1sq#WVM2022 pic.twitter.com/fUQLzSgzCE
The research could help increase the understanding of the early stages of human development and to develop therapeutics for infertility or contraceptives.
Co-author of the paper Dr Michelle Canavan, consultant stroke physician at Galway University Hospitals and lead researcher Andrew Smyth, professor of clinical epidemiology at NUI Galway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.