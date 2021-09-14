Interpretation plans for prominent Waterford landmark commissioned 

Waterford City and County Council has commissioned an Interpretation Plan for the Waterford Medieval City Walls and is inviting input from members of the public.

The Medieval City Walls and Towers form a prominent landmark that influence the character of Waterford, while also providing a tangible link to the story of Ireland’s first city. However, at present, there is very little interpretation of the Walls and Towers, their significance, and the stories associated with them.

The Interpretation Plan has been made possible with funding from The Heritage Council and its preparation will take place over the months of September and October. It will involve a review of existing interpretation followed by the development of strategies and themes to imaginatively communicate the importance of the medieval walls with the public, both locals and visitors alike.

Welcoming the plan, Deputy Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Seanie Power said, “The medieval walls are such an integral part of our city and this important initiative will play a key role in elevating their status as part of the visitor offer. This project complements the continued programme of investment in Waterford City Centre and we look forward to seeing its recommendations later in the year.”

The plan is being prepared by a consultancy team led The Paul Hogarth Company, bringing with them extensive experience of innovative interpretation and public realm projects across Ireland.

The team would like to hear from members of the public about the relationship they have with Waterford City’s medieval walls. An online public survey has been published and can be completed by Monday, September 27th.

Director James Hennessey said, “We are delighted to be working in Waterford City on this project to help bring the wonderful medieval walls to life. We very much hope that the people of the city and beyond will join us in this process, sharing what the walls mean to them and the many stories that they hold”.

The online survey can be found on the website and social media accounts of Waterford City and County Council, or by following this link