Leaving Cert helpline open today

The National Parents Council Post Primary Leaving Cert Helpline 1800 265 165 will operate from Friday September 3 to Friday 10.

The NPCPP Leaving Cert Helpline is a free phone service provided to Leaving Cert students and their parents and guardians, staffed by qualified and experienced guidance counsellors who will deliver one to one advice over the coming weeks as the results are released and the CAO offers issued. These guidance counsellors are members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC). This is a critical time for the students and all their families when support is especially welcome.

This year the initiative is sponsored by the Department of Education, Independent Newspapers and Independent.ie, and supported by the IGC, ISSU, SUSI , GAA Croke Park Community Fund, THEA and SOLAS.

Speaking in advance of the issuing of results and launch tomorrow of the Helpline Beatrice Dooley President of the IGC stated: “At times of stress, our students need the reassurance of a human being at the end of the phone with the necessary knowledge and skills to listen to them, to give them the psychological space to be upset/stressed, to calm them down, advise them of the next steps and support them through the process of taking it. This is a typical day’s work for a guidance counsellor, but around Leaving Certificate results time the public sits up and takes notice of our contribution.”

Approximately 60,000 students received calculated grades on the 7th of September, 2020 and during its nine days of operation the helpline received 1,400 callers. On results day the focus of the calls was on points, rechecks, accepting an offer, failing a subject, repeating, viewing of scripts, disappointment, advice/ support from counsellors. Offer days calls included course information, preference order, no offer, help for parents/ guardian dealing with their disappointed child, anxious thoughts, advice on options like FET, Apprenticeship, Private colleges, UNICAS, UCAS, Round 2, Available places, how to pay registration fees and the best way to spend a Gap Year.



Throughout the school year, guidance counsellors work closely with parents through face-to-face meetings, phone calls and emails. We place a very high value on nurturing strong lines of communication with the parents and guardians of those in our care, communication that assists us in supporting and guiding students in the areas of vocational, educational and personal counselling.



Approximately 60,000 Leaving Certificate students will collect their Leaving Certificate results tomorrow, Friday September 3rd. We congratulate each and every one of them for the strength of character they have demonstrated whilst navigating the uncertainty poised by COVID-19.

The IGC encourages students to share your achievement with your friends, guidance counsellor and teachers. Allow them to support you through the decision making process of the next few weeks. Your guidance counsellor will be in school or available by telephone/email to answer your queries, furnish you with the requisite information and support you through this important decision-making phase of your lives.

In addition, the NPCpp Helpline is an additional free and confidential support available to you at this time. The Helpline is manned by qualified, professional and very experienced guidance counsellors. To speak to a guidance counsellor call 1800 265 165.



"At this time, spare a thought also for Mature students collecting their Leaving Certificate results. Consider the courage and commitment required as they juggle studies with work, possibly also with child rearing and caring for elderly parents. The motivation of mature students will propel them to the next stage of their educational journey and the guidance counsellors, who support them in the Adult, Youth and Prison Services nationwide are a very necessary resource to them through this process. This support can range from encouragement, confidence-building, to assisting individuals often disillusioned with the education system, including the process work of imagining what they are capable of and planning the journey of sequential steps needed to get there," said Beatrice Dooley

The NPCPP Leaving Cert Exam Helpline 2021 number, 1800-265-165, will operate the following schedule: Friday 3rd to Friday 10th, September 2021

Friday 3rd - 11am - 8pm

Saturday 4th 11am - 8pm

Sunday 5th 11am - 4pm

Tuesday 7th 11am - 8pm

Wednesday 8th 11am - 8pm

Thursday 9th 11am - 4pm

Friday 10th 11am - 4pm