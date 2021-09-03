Waterford Leaving Cert students receive results today

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD and Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan TD have congratulated the Leaving Certificate class of 2021 who are receiving their results today.

In total, 61,125 students will receive their results today, across the Leaving Certificate Established, Leaving Certificate Applied and Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme.

Leaving Certificate results for 2021 will be issued by the State Examinations Commission from 10am today. Students will receive their results directly on the Candidate Self Service Portal.

Students will receive a single set of results today. Their results will show the best grades they received from the examinations and the Accredited Grade process on a subject-by-subject basis.

The results of both examinations and Accredited Grades have equal standing.

Minister Foley said: “I would like to congratulate each and every one of the students who will receive their results today. Today is the reward for all your efforts throughout the past number of years.

“It is an exciting time for you and there are enormous possibilities ahead. Students and their families have displayed great resilience in what has been a difficult experience in the last two school years and I wish all of those receiving their results today every success and happiness as they embark on the next stage in their journey, to work, including apprenticeships, or to further and higher education.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the enormous amount of work put into this year’s Leaving Certificate. Teachers, principals and schools have shown enormous dedication and assistance in supporting both the process of Accredited Grades and the examinations. The State Examinations Commission has also worked tirelessly to ensure that the process ran smoothly.

"I would also like to thank the members of the Advisory Group on Planning for State Examinations 2021 for their work and commitment. All partners worked collaboratively to ensure that the class of 2021 had real choice and experienced a system to enable their progression that is fair and equitable.”

Minister Madigan said: “Today is a very proud day for all the students receiving their results but also for the parents, families, and school staff who have provided guidance and support throughout this journey. I want to congratulate everyone receiving their results today.

“This has been a very challenging time for students but you can look back on your efforts with enormous pride and satisfaction. I would like to wish you all the best in whatever path you take in whether to further education, training, or the world of work.

“I also want to thank all the staff and agencies, including the SEC, who helped to ensure that students were supported and informed about their choices during this process. We all want to see an education system that provides opportunity and empowerment for all students, no matter their background or ability, and this aim was at the heart of all our efforts this year. Best of luck to the class of 2021.”

The Leaving Certificate candidate helpline, which is provided by the National Parents Council Post-Primary, will be available for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have. This will operate from 11am on Friday 3 September and is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors. The helpline can be contacted on 1800 265 165.

The State Examinations Commission Candidate helpline is available for queries relating to the Candidate Self Service Portal and the services provided through the portal. The helpline can be contacted at 1800 111135 or 1800 111136 from 9 am to 5 pm from 3 September to 13 September. Outside of these hours queries may be e-mailed to candidateportal@examinations. ie. A range of wellbeing resources developed by the National Educational Psychological Service is also available at www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate.

Schools have been asked to provide support to candidates on results day, by allowing them to come to the school if they wish to at a scheduled time, to meet with members of the Student Support Team such as Guidance Counsellors, Year Heads, Tutors and Chaplains. These planned interactions with candidates are intended to support wellbeing and to discuss future education and career options. The arrangements for this should be in line with public health advice in order to minimise the risk of COVID-19.