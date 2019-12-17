PHOTO GALLERY: 'Magical day' for Waterford kids at Winterval

Christmas magic was in the air in Waterford as over 250 children from the city, county and surrounding areas became Winterval VIPs for the festival’s annual Golden Day.

The VIPs at Ireland’s largest Christmas festival on December 13 included children from school groups, the cystic fibrosis unit at University Hospital Waterford, Down Syndrome Ireland Waterford and South Kilkenny branches along with autism units from selected schools.

The Golden Day included a VIP pass for each child to enjoy the carnival rides, all which opened specially for the occasion. The day, which commenced from Bailey’s New Street, also included attendance from the garda mounted support, traffic and dog units along with Waterford Fire Service and a special appearance from the Frozen characters from Fairytale Parties.

“It was such a special, magical day and to see the faces of those kids, who may not have had a chance to experience Winterval otherwise, is nothing short of magical," says Winterval sponsorship manager Sandra Power.

"A special shout out has to go to Tom Cullen, whose incredible energy and organisation every year really makes the day what it is.”

Following all activities, the children were treated to hot chocolates and Christmas movies in The Reg along with goodie bags that included McDonald’s vouchers, courtesy of Joe Byrne of McDonald’s Waterford. They returned to their respective schools on Suirway buses.

Winterval runs until December 23. See www.winterval.ie.