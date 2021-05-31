HOSPITALITY HEROES: Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it in the heart of Tipperary

Noel Mulhaire, the General Manager of the Anner Hotel has been crowned one of Tipperary’s Hospitality Heroes, awarded by Iconic Newspapers, The Nationalist and The Tipperary Star.

The 4 Star Anner Hotel located in Thurles, County Tipperary, has had a busy year as they had stayed opened since July 2020 for essential workers and the provision of meals to the local community.

Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it at the Anner Hotel, in the heart of Tipperary.

In normal times, Noel and his team were used to catering for weddings up to 270 people. These days they have gone down to six people and the smallest wedding in Noel’s professional career was for four people!

But he says “it’s still an intimate day for the bride and groom and they were with the people they love. Our couples have been fantastic and stayed with us, we have actually increased the number of wedding bookings over the pandemic.”

The Anner has an 18 metre pool for great family fun for an Irish holiday. There's also beautifully manicured gardens around an elegant country house surroundings for perfect weddings and a wonderful welcome when you arrive at our door.

The hotel offers great accommodation with 92 guest rooms are all tastefully decorated in restful tones. Fine casual dining in Ed's Bistro and Season's Restaurant, private dining, conference suites extensive Leisure Centre and a beautifully appointed Wedding Banqueting Suite.

Noel is originally from Meath, now lives in Clare and works in Tipperary. When he is stationed in Tipperary he likes to walk along the River Suir and back home in Clare he has the coastal walks, so the best of both worlds.

When staying at the Anner Hotel you can choose from shopping, sight-seeing and outdoor activities.

Noel recommends the Rock of Cashel, and the mecca for hurling Semple Stadium for a visit, especially if Clare are playing! www.annerhotel.ie