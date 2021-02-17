WATCH: Waterford postal staff take part in brilliant Jerusalema dance video

The Jerusalema Dance Challenge shows no signs of slowing down as the craze continues to sweep across Ireland, and the latest to take on the challenge are An Post staff from depots across the country.

Responding to the challenge set down by Credit Union staff in their viral take of the dance last week, An Post have stepped up to the dancefloor and absolutely nailed it.

Staff from 11 locations across the country took part in the performance, featuring footage from Portlaoise, Birr, Kells, Westport, Waterford, Arklow, Enniscorthy, Clonmel, the GPO, Churchtown and Swords.

Posting the video, An Post said: "A massive thank you to all the An Post teams from around the country for sending in what can only be described as Jerusalema postal style.

"Inspired by An Garda Síochána who brought much needed groove during this time."

Enjoy the video above!