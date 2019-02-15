Waterford make-up artist Diane Everett stars on RTÉ's First Dates

A Waterford beauty blogger starred on the Valentine's Day episode of RTÉ's First Dates.

Make-up artist Diane Everett was left "pissed off" when her date Eoin didn't insist on paying the bill. But despite going halves, the pair agreed that they wanted to go on another date, before sharing a kiss and heading for town. "I’m not impressed with that. I offered. I didn’t mean it, but hey! He can pay for the meal next time though," Dianne said.

Eoin described the Waterford woman as "just gorgeous", adding: "I’ll pay for the next two if you want."

