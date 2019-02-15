Waterford woman acts as secret wedding celebrant for top Irish model's sister

A Waterford woman acted as the celebrant when an 'engagement party' turned into a secret wedding last weekend.

Rebecca Purcell, the sister of model Roz Purcell, and her partner Mark Young organised the party at Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel for friends and family last Saturday.

Little did the gathering know, they were heading to the couple of 15 years wedding.

The couple’s friend, Waterford native Anne Phelan, acted as their celebrant. There were no speeches, bridesmaids or grooms at “the best wedding ever”.

Rebecca’s sister, Roz, shared the couple’s happy news and photos of the occasion with her 250k Instagram. “I'm filled with so much love and happy feelings from the weekend,” Roz captioned a post.

“It was meaningful and short - true Purcell style - so we could get straight to the food and partying to 90s disco. They are the best couple ever, even after making us wait 15 years, but the surprise was worth,” she said.

Roz and Rachel Purcell at their sister's wedding