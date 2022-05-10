Ray Goggins calls on the people of Waterford to 'Dare to be Brave' for sick children

Ray Goggins, former Special Forces Operator and now Chief Instructor on RTE’s Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week, is calling on people in Waterford and across Ireland to be brave this year, by taking part in Children’s Health Foundation’s new ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure series, which will raise vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

Ray has teamed up with Children’s Health Foundation to launch this exciting new series of adrenaline-inducing events, which includes a 13,000ft skydive, abseil from Croke Park’s iconic Hogan Stand, an assault course challenge and a 24-hour wilderness survival challenge.

The events will take place between May and August 2022, and will provide participants with exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experiences:

- May 26 – 27 – Air, Land & Water Assault Course Challenge – Blessington, Co. Wicklow

- June 20 – 23 – Croke Park Abseil Challenge – Croke Park, Dublin 1

- July 21– 23 – 24 Hour Wilderness Survival Challenge – Glendalough, Co. Wicklow

- August 24 – 27 – Skydive Challenge – Edenderry, Co. Offaly

Participants can sign-up to take part in all challenges, or they can choose which of the challenges they want to take on throughout the summer. Additionally, people can take on the challenges by themselves, or they can take part as a member of a team. Why not dare your friends or colleagues to be brave with you?

Funds raised by the ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure series will go to support the vital, life-saving work that happens in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres every day.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of sick children cross the doors of CHI hospitals and urgent care centres at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

For these children, the hospital can be a scary place, especially when they are unwell. Every day, the children in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres summon an incredible amount of bravery and Children’s Health Foundation is committed to supporting the hospitals and urgent care centres to continue their vital and life-saving work.

Speaking at a ‘Dare to be Brave’ photoshoot recently, Ray Goggins said:

“I am delighted to team up with Children’s Health Foundation to help spread the word about the exciting new series of ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure challenges. This series will raise money that will help so many sick children and families from right across Ireland.

“As a proud Ambassador for the series, I would like to call on everyone to be brave this summer, get out of your comfort zones, and take on one or more of the challenges.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive at Children’s Health Foundation said:

“Taking part in our ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure series is a fantastic way to raise funds for sick children, whilst enjoying unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. We see brave children every day receive treatment in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres.

“By daring to be brave and taking part in this campaign, you will be supporting sick children, and I have no doubt your bravery will help save lives. We want to say a massive thank you to our wonderful ambassador Ray for getting involved with this campaign.”

For more information, visit www.childrenshealth.ie/daretobebrave or email daretobebrave@childrenshealth.ie