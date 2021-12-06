Death notices and funeral arrangements in Waterford - Monday December 6

The death has occurred of Breda Tyrell (née Moran)

Grange Heights, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by husband Eric, son Derek, daughter Carla, brother Frank, grandchildren Luis, Ian, Natalie, Ollie and Harry, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Nicole, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her dear friend Dorothy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday 5th December from 4pm to 8pm.

House private at all other times.

Removal on Monday 6th December to St. Joseph and Benildus Church arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Solas Centre

The death has occurred of Catherine (Cathy) Power



The Bungalows, Upper Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by her brother Michael, sister-in-law Betty, niece Julie Ryan, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Cathy Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 pm to 3 pm with prayers at 2:30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Cathy’s funeral cortége will be walking from her residence at 10:40 am for Mass on arrival at 11 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The death has occurred of Brigid Power (née Doherty)

Russianside, Cheekpoint, Waterford

Predeceased by her husband Dan and daughter Marie (O’Shea).

Will be sadly missed by her sons Ben and Des, daughters-in-law Marie and Susan, son-in-law Alex, sister Liz, grandchildren Daniel, Brian, Yvonne, Lisa, Kelly, Susan and Nicola, her great grandchildren, sister-in-law Rita, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Brigid Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday December 6th from 4.00pm until 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Nicholas Church, Faithlegg at 12.00 noon on Tuesday 7th December 2021 followed by burial in

the adjoining cemetery. To view Brigid's Funeral Mass please follow the link.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Breda Hickey Moran (née Burke)

Ballinamult, Touraneena, Waterford / Tralee, Kerry

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bill Moran, daughters Caroline Power, Elayne Hickey Spillane, Fiona Dunny, Lisa Calvert and their father Tommy Hickey, sisters Veronica Troy, Terrie Burke and Alice-Marian Phelan, brothers Albert and Carthage Burke and their families, sons-in-law Joey Power, Tom Spillane, Paul Dunny and Cam Calvert, grandchildren Abigail, Bobby, Tommy, Tim and Saoirse, step sons Gary and Colin, step daughters Jackie and Elaine Moran and families. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Monday 6th December 2021 evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 7th December 2021 at 12.00 noon in St. Mary’s Church Touraneena. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral cortege will be walking from Burke’s house to St. Mary’s Church Touraneena.

All Welcome.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust or Down Syndrome Ireland.

The death has occurred of Bernie Hayes (née Tubbritt)

Oak Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford

Predeceased by her husband Jim

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Joyce, Michelle and Maria, sons-in-law Trevor and Life, grandchildren Felicity, Grace, Riley, Kate and Adora, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

May Bernie Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Sunday from 4 pm with prayers at 5 pm.

Bernie's funeral cortége will be walking from the entrance to Oak terrace on Church Road at 9.45 am on Monday for Mass on arrival at 10 am.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan at 10 am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Aoibheann's Pink Tie.

The death has occurred of Pat Connors

Cartronlahan, Na Minna, Inverin, Galway / Leamybrien, Waterford



Connors, (Cartronlahan, Na Minna, Galway & formerly of Lemybrien, Co. Waterford & London), 2nd December 2021, Pat (peacefully) in the loving tender care of Galway Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Babs & Monnie, brother Tom, sister Bernie, brothers-in-law Joe & Sean. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sisters Mary, Bríd & Ann, brothers John, Ned & Mossie, sisters-in-law Bríd Scanlon, Kathleen, Trisha, Ann & Marion (Connors), brothers-in-law Jim Walsh, Mac Riordan, John Hobbs and Mike Conneely, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal from his residence on Monday 6th December at 12.30pm. Requiem Mass at 1pm in Minna Church, Inverin. Burial afterwards in Knock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers online donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

House private.

The death has occurred of Thomas Quinn

Pine Court, Tycor, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Rosemary and Elizabeth, grandchildren Craig, Rachael and Thomas, great-grandchildren Danny and Bobby, son-in-law Matt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Tuesday from 5 pm with prayers at 6 pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:30 am in St. Paul's Church

Thomas's funeral cortège will be passing the entrance to Pine Court, en route to St. Paul's Church, at approximately 11.10am, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects, whilst socially distancing.

Thomas's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed from 11.30am on Wednesday.



The death has occurred of Catherine Behan (née Veale)

Elsinore Rise, Midleton, Cork / Lismore, Waterford



Behan, Elsinore Rise, Midleton and formerly of Main St. Lismore, on December 5th 2021. Peacefully, after a long illness at Conna Nursing Home, Catherine (nee Veale) dear mother of Brian, Trevor and the late James Thomas and Gerard. Loving Nana of Madison, Ella, Lucy, Dillon and Maisie. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter in-law Andrea, brothers Tommy and Jimmy, sisters Margaret Carey and Mary Smyth, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Catherine Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Farrell's Funeral Home, Riverside Way, Midleton, on Monday, December 6th, from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and close friends.

Reception in to Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton on Tuesday, December the 7th, for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

All those attending the Funeral Services are asked to observe social distancing guidelines.