Here's the full list of the 70 new movies coming to Netflix in 2021

Finally, a reason to get excited about 2021.

Netflix has announced their film slate for the year ahead with the streaming giant promising at least one new movie each week across 2021.

This year’s line-up will surprise and delight cinephiles across the globe with films from award-winning filmmakers, including Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) and Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up).

The streaming giant is supplying a year of films filled with more of the things they know we love - zombies (Army of the Dead), cowboys (The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboy), and high school romance (including the culmination of the To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth trilogies).

Netflix is re-introducing teen screams (Fear Street trilogy, There’s Someone Inside Your House), turning your favourite books into films (The Woman in the Window, Munich, The Last Letter from Your Lover), bringing you more adrenaline-pumping blockbusters (Red Notice, Sweet Girl, Kate) and giving your family a reason to say YES to watching films together (YES DAY, Back to the Outback, Finding ‘Ohana).

From superheroes to westerns, thrillers, rom-coms, action, comedy, and sometimes all of those things combined — and with the world's biggest and best stars, directors, and fresh faces - here’s the full list of what's landing on the streaming platform this year:

Action

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

Horror

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There's Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Thriller

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

Sci-fi

Stowaway

Romance

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Drama

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of a Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

Western

The Harder They Fall

Comedy

8 Rue de l'Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don't Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

Family Films

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Nightbooks

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

The Loud House Movie

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

Musicals

A Week Away

tick, tick...BOOM